WATCH: ‘Israel’s struggle is our struggle,’ says indigenous chief July 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-struggle-is-our-struggle-says-indigenous-chief/ Email Print The Chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation in Ontario discusses the identification of Indigenous peoples with Israel’s struggle and emphasizes the need to correct false narratives. Native Chief urges Canadians to support Israel.“The struggle that Israel has had in more ways than one is similar to the struggles of indigenous people.”🎥 @IndigenousCFI pic.twitter.com/WskbautLSt — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 1, 2024 indigenousIndigenous Embassy JerusalemNishnawbe Aski Nation