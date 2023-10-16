WATCH: Jailed Iranian dissident condemns Hamas, says Iranian people stand with Israel October 16, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jailed-iranian-dissident-condemns-hamas-says-iranian-people-stand-with-israel/ Email Print An Iranian woman who was jailed for 18 years in February for calling for the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down, has released a video condemning Hamas and expressing support for Israel. “I condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel and say loudly that the Iranian nation stands by the Israeli nation,” she said. The courage of Iranian political prisoner Fatemeh Sepehri knows no limits. She is currently imprisoned by the Islamic Republic of Iran and is receiving treatment in the hospital for a heart condition where she recorded this video condemning Hamas and expressing support for… pic.twitter.com/LI7yTRA0rf — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 16, 2023 Ayatollah KhomeiniHamasIranIranian protestsIsraeli captives in Gaza