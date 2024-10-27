WATCH: JD Vance blasts CNN for spreading hoaxes about Trump October 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jd-vance-blasts-cnn-for-spreading-hoaxes-about-trump/ Email Print JD Vance on a CNN interview blasted host Jake Tapper and the network for spreading false claims and hoaxes ever since Trump’s first term and campaign.NEW: JD Vance shuts down a very emotional Jake Tapper over CNN’s constant coverage of hoaxes.Tapper, who was very emotional throughout the interview, sat as Vance roasted CNN for their biased coverage.Vance: Ask yourself a basic question about network integrity. You guys… pic.twitter.com/0Ce84sWrH3— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 27, 2024 CNNJake TapperJD Vance