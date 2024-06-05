Search

WATCH: Jerusalem Day – Colorized footage of the IDF recapturing Jerusalem in 1967

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jerusalem-day-colorized-footage-of-the-idf-recapturing-jerusalem-in-1967/
Email Print

57 years ago today, during the Six Day War, Israeli forces defeated the Jordanian army and reunified the Old City of Jerusalem after 2,00 years of Jewish wandering.

>