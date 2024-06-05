WATCH: Jerusalem Day – Colorized footage of the IDF recapturing Jerusalem in 1967 June 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jerusalem-day-colorized-footage-of-the-idf-recapturing-jerusalem-in-1967/ Email Print 57 years ago today, during the Six Day War, Israeli forces defeated the Jordanian army and reunified the Old City of Jerusalem after 2,00 years of Jewish wandering.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-05-at-00.23.04_61e37b2e.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-05-at-03.08.00_2824dc57.mp4 1967Jerusalem DayOld CityreunificationSix Day War