WATCH: Jerusalem man stabbed, seriously injured; police ‘strangely silent,’ but warn of more terror to come

In Jerusalem, a 30-year-old male stabbing victim is now sedated and stable after undergoing lifesaving surgery at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he arrived Thursday in serious condition. He says the stabbing was done by a Palestinian. One Arab suspect was arrested.

What is “quite peculiar,” the i24News correspondent notes, is that the Shin Bet is involved in this case and that unlike most incidents of terror, there has been little information forthcoming about the attack.

Police say this has been “the deadliest year of all time,” with more to come.