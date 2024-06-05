WATCH: Jerusalem – The undivided capital of Israel June 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jerusalem-the-undivided-capital-of-israel/ Email Print For over 2,000 years, the Jewish people longed to return to their homeland, a people nearly forgotten by history, Jerusalem Day stands as a testament to Israel’s strength and perseverance. A 3,000-year connection to the Jewish people. The undivided capital of the State of Israel.Our ally is fighting to protect this Holy City, and the freedoms Israel preserves for worshipers of all faiths, from Iran-backed terrorists.#JerusalemDay 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/D92kzfiw1B— AIPAC (@AIPAC) June 5, 2024 IsraelJerusalemOld City