WATCH: Jewish Londoners celebrate incredible news of successful rescue mission June 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-londoners-celebrate-incredible-news-of-successful-rescue-mission/ Email Print Jews across the globe rejoiced at the unexpected but fantastic news of the successful operation which brought home four Israeli hostages after 246 days in Gaza.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-09-at-04.04.17_17e011d1.mp4 hostage rescue missionIDFLondon