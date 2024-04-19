WATCH: Jewish man threatened with arrest for refusing to leave pro-Hamas protest April 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-man-threatened-with-arrest-for-refusing-to-leave-pro-hamas-protest/ Email Print British police officers claimed the Jewish man was antagonizing the terror supporters by his presence. A policeman threatens to arrest a Jewish man because he looks Jewish and because his mere presence at a Jew hating protest is antagonizing the haters. This absolutely shocking and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/pCnF4UpsCU— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) April 19, 2024 Antisemitismpro-Palestinian protestersUK