WATCH: Jewish NBA G-League star scores career-high 34 points April 2, 2024

Ryan Turell hailing from Los Angeles, plays for the Detroit Motor City Cruise, is a fully observant Jew, netted 5 three-pointers while shooting 63% from the field. A CAREER-HIGH NIGHT FOR RYAN TURELL!The @MotorCityCruise guard put up a career-high 34 points! Turell finished the game with 34 PTS. 6 REB, and 5 3PM on 63% FG. 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/iWptRSUWe5— NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 30, 2024