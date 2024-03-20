WATCH: Jewish students at Cape Town University stand in the face of hate March 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-students-at-cape-town-university-stand-in-the-face-of-hate/ Email Print Pro-Israel supporters and students stood in the face of hate, while pro-Hamas supporters chanted for the success of Hamas and ‘Free Palestine.’ Jews who support Israel went to counter-rally against the Muslim Nazi supporters at Cape Town University today who were praising Hamas Nazis as their heroes.More below… pic.twitter.com/tNpsh5dl1M— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/TJdJC5Osku — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/wlVaUYeTaD— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 20, 2024 Cape Town Universitypro-Israelpro-Palestinian