WATCH: Jewish students unite and share antisemitic experiences on campus March 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-students-unite-and-share-antisemitic-experiences-on-campus/ Email Print The Committee on Education and the Workforce held a discussion to hear from Jewish students from nine universities about their experiences with antisemitism on campus. .@Penn student Noah Rubin testifies on the horrors he has faced:"It's open season on Jews on our campus… It's time to wake up, America." pic.twitter.com/0I7OHx3G2R— House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) February 29, 2024 Campus administrators and faculty are ultimately responsible for stopping the spread of antisemitism. And in many cases, they are the ones starting it.Listen to @RutgersU student Joe J. Gindi's account of the faculty rhetoric ⤵️⤵️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YCQ3eju7Za — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) February 29, 2024 "We have been attacked with sticks outside of our library. We have been surrounded by angry mobs. And we have been threatened to 'keep f***ing running.'"Eden Yadegar of @Columbia outlines the harrowing campus reality for many Jewish students. pic.twitter.com/z5tpAxzi1I — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) February 29, 2024Read 'No antisemitism here' - South Africa claims despite 631% surge in attacks on Jews The @Harvard Antisemitism "Task-Force" has so far:1). Accomplished nothing.2). Ignored over 40 emails from one of its students. And Claudine Gay still makes a $900,000 paycheck.What does that tell you? pic.twitter.com/4zekikEwnI— House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) February 29, 2024 AntisemitismcollegesHouse Committee on Education & the Workforcejewish students