WATCH: Jews march and dance with Israeli flags at site of Jerusalem terror attack January 29, 2023 Hundreds of Israeli Jews took to the streets in the City of David in Jerusalem, the site of a terror attack a day earlier, dancing, waving Israeli flags and singing songs of praise to God. Hundreds of young men, women and children came to march, dance, and sing with Israeli flags at the sight of Saturday's shooting attack at the City of David in #Jerusalem.That's just so powerful, the nation of Israel lives ❤️🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/cGA5bBhoBF — Jerusalem Jane (@janekiel) January 29, 2023