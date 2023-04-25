Search

WATCH: Jews pay respects to fallen IDF soldiers on Temple Mount

Jews visiting the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Tuesday stood in silence during the two-minute siren blared across the country annually on Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen IDF soldiers and victims of terror.