WATCH: Jews pay respects to fallen IDF soldiers on Temple Mount

Jews visiting the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Tuesday stood in silence during the two-minute siren blared across the country annually on Yom Hazikaron, Israel's Memorial Day for fallen IDF soldiers and victims of terror. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/video_2023-04-25_15-08-19.mp4 Israel Memorial DayTemple MountYom Hazikaron