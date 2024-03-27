WATCH: Jordanians attempt to storm Israeli embassy for 3rd consecutive day March 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jordanians-attempt-to-storm-israeli-embassy-for-3rd-consecutive-day/ Email Print Nearly 2,000 Jordanians protested outside the embassy, with dozens of Jordanians arrested while attempting to breach past riot police. BREAKING: 3RD DAY OF PROTESTS IN JORDAN IN FRONT OF THE ISRAELI EMBASSY pic.twitter.com/nRqII8uC3S— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) March 27, 2024 📢 Happening now – Amman, Jordan 🇯🇴: For the third day in a row, masses are out protesting the situation in Gaza, in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy. The protests are increasingly intense, and the numbers are growing. pic.twitter.com/MM1DrXunY1— Ramy Yaacoub (@RamyYaacoub) March 26, 2024 The Jordanians have besieged the Israeli embassy in Amman pic.twitter.com/m46c5CuJ8d — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) March 25, 2024 Israeli EmbassyJordanprotests