WATCH: ‘Jordanians need Israel desperately,’ says Israeli Mideast scholar

Israeli scholar of Arabic culture and Bar-Ilan University Professor Mordechai Kedar discusses with Arutz-7 the political crisis in Jordan and the Israeli-Jordanian relationship. He believes the peace accord with the kingdom “is not an asset” for Israel but crucial for the Jordanians.