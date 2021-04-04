WATCH: ‘Jordanians need Israel desperately,’ says Israeli Mideast scholar April 4, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jordanians-need-israel-desperately-says-israeli-mideast-scholar/ Email Print Israeli scholar of Arabic culture and Bar-Ilan University Professor Mordechai Kedar discusses with Arutz-7 the political crisis in Jordan and the Israeli-Jordanian relationship. He believes the peace accord with the kingdom “is not an asset” for Israel but crucial for the Jordanians. Abdullah IIIsrael-Jordan relationsMordechai KedarPalestinians