WATCH: Journalist confronts campus protesters for chanting 'Long live Oct. 7th' August 26, 2024

Cam Higby has reported on numerous campus protests over the past year, highlighting the extreme antisemitism and hate speech prevalent on campus. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/WhatsApp-Video-2024-08-26-at-09.56.54_f02d98fe.mp4"With our full chest we say LONG LIVE OCTOBER 7th" Protestors with the Palestinian Youth Movement in Seattle just fully endorsed a terrorist attack that killed 800 civilians and took 200+ hostage. pic.twitter.com/oIZQBLrcGN — Cam Higby (@camhigby) August 25, 2024