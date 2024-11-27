WATCH: Lebanese Christian political leader calls for Hezbollah members to be dragged off to military court November 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-christian-political-leader-calls-for-hezbollah-members-to-be-dragged-off-to-military-court/ Email Print Syriac Union Party President Ibrahim Mrad called for Hezbollah to be stripped of all powers and weapons—’not even a kitchen knife’—and demanded that their remaining leaders and members be tried and convicted of treason.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-27-at-08.21.37_5f773dcc.mp4 HezbollahLebanese ChristiansSyriac Union Party President Ibrahim MradWeapons