WATCH: Lebanese Christian political leader calls for Hezbollah members to be dragged off to military court

Syriac Union Party President Ibrahim Mrad called for Hezbollah to be stripped of all powers and weapons—’not even a kitchen knife’—and demanded that their remaining leaders and members be tried and convicted of treason.

