WATCH: Lebanese filmmaker – ‘There has never been a Palestinian entity’

Lebanese filmmaker Youssef El-Khoury slammed Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah for destroying Lebanon and that the Lebanese people are fighting for a fake cause.

WATCH Lebanese filmmaker Youssef El-Khoury slams the Palestinian cause as a complete fabrication, saying that no Palestinian state ever existed. He calls for Nasrallah to shut up, accusing him of poisoning Lebanon's mind, history, and heritage. @MEMRIReports pic.twitter.com/iX9cl96mRx — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 22, 2024