WATCH: Lebanon rejects truce deal put forth by France

Lebanese government rejects French proposal for #Hezbollah-Israel truce

'That's another diplomatic channel that seems to be closing, leaving only a military option on the table. We haven't achieved any level of deterrence,' says Frmr. IDF intelligence officer Raphaël Jerusalmy pic.twitter.com/aQg5dXJzfU

— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) February 27, 2024