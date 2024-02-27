WATCH: Lebanon rejects truce deal put forth by France February 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanon-rejects-truce-deal-put-forth-by-france/ Email Print Analysts suggest military operations are the only course as Hezbollah has repeatedly refused to back down behind the Litani River following international law. Lebanese government rejects French proposal for #Hezbollah-Israel truce'That's another diplomatic channel that seems to be closing, leaving only a military option on the table. We haven't achieved any level of deterrence,' says Frmr. IDF intelligence officer Raphaël Jerusalmy pic.twitter.com/aQg5dXJzfU— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) February 27, 2024 HezbollahIDFLebanon