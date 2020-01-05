WATCH LIVE: Massive New York Rally Against Anti-Semitism

Following the huge increase in anti-Semitic attacks around the world and particularly in New York, thousands of protesters are participating in today’s “No Hate, No Fear” rally in New York City.
Today’s solidarity march was co-sponsored by several prominent NY-based Jewish organizations including UJA-Federation, the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee.
You can watch the march live via Facebook right here:
Solidarity march over Brooklyn Bridge shows support for Jewish community
HAPPENING NOW: Chopper 12 is over a solidarity march on the Brooklyn Bridge as demonstrators show support for the Jewish community in the wake of several recent hateful attacks.MORE: https://bit.ly/2QLYqSJ
Posted by News 12 on Sunday, January 5, 2020