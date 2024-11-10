WATCH: Man attempts to grab baby from father while walking to synagogue November 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-man-attempts-to-grab-baby-from-father-while-walking-to-synagogue/ Email Print A shocking incident unfolded in Crown Heights today, as video footage captured a masked assailant forcefully seizing a young Jewish child who was walking alongside his father on their way to synagogue.⚠️ A masked individual was captured on video aggressively grabbing a Jewish child who was walking with his father to synagogue today in Crown Heights.pic.twitter.com/GknhiOAF4W— Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) November 10, 2024 AntisemitismassaultCrown Heights