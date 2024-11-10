WATCH: Man attempts to grab baby from father while walking to synagogue

A shocking incident unfolded in Crown Heights today, as video footage captured a masked assailant forcefully seizing a young Jewish child who was walking alongside his father on their way to synagogue.

