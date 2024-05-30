WATCH: Man attempts to ram Jewish men over in Brooklyn, NY

A Pakistani Muslim immigrant tried ramming his car into a group of Jewish yeshivah boys in Brooklyn today, yelling "I'm gonna k*ll all the Jews"

He was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, and other hate crime charges.

Thankfully there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/ABFcx6rBPS

— Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) May 30, 2024