WATCH: Man attempts to ram Jewish men over in Brooklyn, NY May 30, 2024

The Pakistani man was yelling antisemitic slurs while attempting to run them down and was later arrested by the NYPD and the help of local Jewish law enforcement.

Security camera footage captures someone attempting to run down Orthodox Jewish men in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/nTOo3zUtYO— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 29, 2024

A Pakistani Muslim immigrant tried ramming his car into a group of Jewish yeshivah boys in Brooklyn today, yelling "I'm gonna k*ll all the Jews"He was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, and other hate crime charges. Thankfully there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/ABFcx6rBPS— Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) May 30, 2024