WATCH: Man cursing Israel wipes Israeli flag off central London street art June 26, 2023

In a video exclusive for World Israel News, an antisemitic, anti-Zionist man was filmed stamping out the Israeli flag with his feet while hurling invectives and swearing at passersby – including young children – who stood up for Israel. Anti-ZionistsAntisemitismJewish-Muslim relationsLondon