WATCH: Man gets violently attacked for bringing American flag to NYC college protest May 14, 2024

Ami Horowitz went to City College of New York with an American flag and promptly got chased, pushed down a flight of stairs by Israel haters, and was then arrested by police.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WhatsApp-Video-2024-05-14-at-19.44.46_a1024746.mp4

Ami HorowuitzAntisemitismcollege campuses