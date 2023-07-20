WATCH: Huge applause for Herzog at Congress – Where are the haters?

“Forget the haters, the boycotters, the naysayers. They’re irrelevant,” notes human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky.

Forget the haters, the boycotters, the naysayers. They’re irrelevant.

Check out this applause that #Israel‘s President @Isaac_Herzog received entering Congress for his speech today! And FYI, it went for a few more minutes still! 🇮🇱👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/en73cEN8JF

— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 19, 2023