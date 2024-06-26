WATCH: Massive billboard gives stark warning on antisemitism

“We're just 78 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out Jew hate isn't an overreaction”

Billboard in Detroit

In today's times when Jew hate spreads like a virus, we must remember what the Jewish people went through just 78 years ago

