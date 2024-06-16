WATCH: Massive fires continue to rage in northern Israel June 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-fires-continue-to-rage-in-northern-israel/ Email Print Hezbollah attacks have increased in frequency along with size and explosive power, causing many problems for Israel despite the majority landing in open fields, which subsequently start large fires.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-15-at-22.48.33_d442d5b1.mp4 fireHezbollahnorthern Israel