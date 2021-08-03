WATCH: Massive fires in Jerusalem and surrounding areas

As Israel experiences an intense heat wave, large fires have been burning over the past couple of days in the Jerusalem area and in the capital itself.

On Tuesday afternoon, a large brush fire erupted outside the residential community of Shoresh, just west of the capital. It was unclear whether it was sparked deliberately or due to negligence.

In the evening, firefighters were battling a serious blaze in the Western Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Shaul, as seen in video below.