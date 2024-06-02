WATCH: Massive fires rage in northern Israel after massive rocket barrage June 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-fires-rage-in-northern-israel-after-massive-rocket-barrage/ Email Print Near constant drone attacks and large rockets fired by Hezbollah caused the large fires that firefighters are battling to keep under control.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-02-at-19.17.54_aefeb466.mp4 This is what it is happening in the North Of Israel today, this can't continue, it is the same situation prior to 10/7, this "containment" policy will backfire on Israel. pic.twitter.com/YxBc84dppM— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) June 2, 2024 fireHezbollahKatzrinrockets