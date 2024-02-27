WATCH: Massive Hezbollah rocket barrage strikes Mt. Meron February 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-hezbollah-rocket-barrage-strikes-mt-meron/ Email Print Hezbollah has increased their activity on the northern border, firing larger rockets more frequently. Hezbollah claims it fired "a significant barrage of rockets" toward the IDF's air traffic control base in Mount Meron. IDF says dozens of rockets were launched, many of them intercepted. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/Fi14XCmQZd— Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) February 27, 2024 HezbollahIron DomeMt. Meronrockets