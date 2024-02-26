WATCH: Mike Pompeo – ‘Judea and Samaria are the homeland of Jews’ February 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mike-pompeo-judea-and-samaria-are-the-homeland-of-jews/ Email Print Following Blinken’s comments condemning ‘illegal’ Israeli settlement expansion, Mike Pompeo reaffirmed his pro-Israel stance. Judea and Samaria are the rightful homeland of the people of Israel. And they always will be. pic.twitter.com/sVNQnxYPLU— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) February 26, 2024 Judea and SamariaMike PompeoSettlements