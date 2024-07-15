WATCH: Moroccan university dean denies diploma to student over keffiyeh July 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-moroccan-university-dean-denies-diploma-to-student-over-keffiyeh/ Email Print The Dean of the Faculty of Science stormed off-stage when a student declined to remove their keffiyeh with the school’s director having to intervene and give the student their diploma.Casablanca, Morocco: University Dean REFUSES to Hand Diploma to Student Wearing KeffiyehThe dean of the Faculty of Science stormed out in protest when a student refused to remove their keffiyeh. The tension peaked as the dean left the stage, but the school’s director… pic.twitter.com/p3f0mvu1QX— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 15, 2024 keffiyehMoroccouniversity