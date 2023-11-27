WATCH: Mother finally gets to hug her daughters after being released

The incredible @ZinMaayan1007 did not sleep for 50 days, advocating around the clock for her daughters Dafna and Ela who were held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Yesterday, for the first time in seven weeks, she was able to hug her girls ❤️.pic.twitter.com/a7OWsgP9zH

— Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 27, 2023