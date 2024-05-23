WATCH: Mother of female hostage seen in recent video speaks out May 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mother-of-female-hostage-seen-in-recent-video-speaks-out/ Email Print The mother of Danielle Gilboa, Orly, spoke about seeing her daughter in such horrific conditions and prayed the hostages will all be released soon. Mother of Daniella Gilboa, speaks after the video release of her daughter's kidnapping:'I just want everyone to do whatever they can to bring them home' pic.twitter.com/UzC3TNlPCH— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 23, 2024 Daniella GilboahostagemotherOrly Gilboa