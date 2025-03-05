WATCH: Mother of Israeli hostage pleads for the release of her son and remaining captives in Gaza March 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mother-of-israeli-hostage-pleads-for-the-release-of-her-son-and-remaining-captives-in-gaza/ Email Print Idit Ohel, whose son Alon has been held captive by Hamas in Gaza for over 500 days, addressed the UN Human Rights Council on March 4, 2025, making an urgent plea for the release of all 59 remaining hostages. Alon OhelhostagesUNHRC