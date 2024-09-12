Search

WATCH: MSNBC calls Trump and his supporters ‘despicable’

Joy Reid and guests called Donald Trump a narcissist and the president with the least compassion since Andrew Jackson, and accused his supporters of mirroring his ‘crass’ actions.

