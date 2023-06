WATCH: ‘Multiculturalist’ doesn’t want white people in the Middle East

Joseph Cohen, founder of the UK-based Israel Advocacy Movement, points of the hypocrisy of an anti-Israel protester who believes in “multiculturalism” – at least in Europe.

A leftist who supports multiculturalism in Europe is exposed as a hypocrite for his stance on Jews in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/e2LoAJJfQV — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) June 20, 2023