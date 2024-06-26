WATCH: Muslim imam – ‘Missing one prayer is worse than murdering and raping’ June 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-muslim-imam-missing-one-prayer-is-worse-than-murdering-and-raping/ Email Print The imam blasted those unfaithful Muslims who miss one prayer which according to Islam, Allah sees as worse than murdering, raping, and pedophilia. "If you miss one prayer, not two, just one…You are worse than a murderer, You are worse than a rapist,You are worse than a pedophile,In the eyes of Allah" pic.twitter.com/fRBF0CZhEa— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) June 25, 2024 ImamIslammurdererprayerrapist