WATCH: Muslim rioters search for Jews at Russian airport

A lynch mob of Muslim rioters gathered at an airport in Makhachkala, in the Russian republic of Dagestan Sunday, with plans to assault Jewish passengers on an incoming flight.







The rioters chanted “Allahu Akbar,” while waiting for a flight from Israel to land at the airport.

In the wake of the riot, however, airport officials rerouted the Israeli flight.







Total chaos at Makhachkala airport now in Dagestan, Russia. Angry crowd in search of Israeli citizens breaks into every room, frightened airport workers try to lock themselves. pic.twitter.com/OSLC32uY0q — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 29, 2023

Members of the mob gathered at the Makhachkala airport searched for Jews in and around the airport grounds, and checked vehicles leaving the airport.