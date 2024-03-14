WATCH: Nasrallah is scared of full blown war with Israel March 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nasrallah-is-scared-of-full-blown-war-with-israel/ Email Print His reluctance not to escalate the conflict shows how Lebanon and Nasrallah really feel. 'Nasrallah is trying to frighten Israel with psychological war, but the real question is: why didn't you join Hamas? Why are you limiting yourself to Israel's north?… He is the one afraid of engaging in a full-scale war with Israel,' says @JerusalemCenter's Dr. Jacques Neriah pic.twitter.com/ge5TBrklfk— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 14, 2024 Hassan NasrallahHezbollahIsrael