Search

WATCH: Nat Sec advisor Mike Waltz explains ‘Signal Gate’ scandal

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nat-sec-advisor-mike-waltz-explains-signal-gate-scandal/
Email Print

Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, where senior U.S. officials, discussed detailed plans for military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

>