WATCH: Nat Sec advisor Mike Waltz explains ‘Signal Gate’ scandal

Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, where senior U.S. officials, discussed detailed plans for military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

During an interview tonight with Fox News, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz admits that he made the group-chat on Signal about the strikes against Yemen earlier this month which included Jeffrey Goldberg, but then proceeds to suggest that Goldberg somehow “snuck his way… pic.twitter.com/ZxGgwlMoTt

