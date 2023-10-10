Search

WATCH: NBA star curses anti-Israel politicians and BLM supporters

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nba-star-curses-anti-israel-politicians-and-blm-supporters/
Email Print

Amar’e Stoudemire, a former NBA star who converted to Judaism, has harsh words for Black Lives Matter supporters and anti-Israel politicians following Hamas’ invasion of southern Israel.