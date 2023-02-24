WATCH: Neo-Nazis confront Jews near Chabad center in Orlando, Florida

Members of the antisemitic Goyim Defense League filmed themselves confronting Jews near a Chabad house in Orlando, Florida, cursing local Jews and telling them to ‘go back to Israel.’

According to a report by The Forward, the incident occurred last Friday.

“Leave our country, go back to Israel. You know, where you bomb Palestinian kids,” GDL founder Jon Minadeo told Jewish passengers in a car stopped at an intersection.

The GDL members also shouted “Heil Hitler” and suggested Jews “should be put” in ovens.





