WATCH: Netanyahu calls on Shin Bet security agency to intervene in wave of murders in Israel's Arab sector June 11, 2023 With 102 murders committed in Israel's Arab sector since the beginning of the year – including 10 in the past three days – Prime Minister Netanyahu asks the Shin Bet to stop the wave of violent crime.