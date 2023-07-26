Search

WATCH: Netanyahu ‘can’t give veto power to the Opposition,’ Israeli minister tells CNN

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs and former ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer explains why the reasonableness bill passed in the Knesset on Monday was the “least controversial issue” of the planned judicial reforms.

Regarding doomsday predictions by those opposed to the legislation, “many of the fears they have are not going to happen.”