WATCH: Netanyahu ‘can’t give veto power to the Opposition,’ Israeli minister tells CNN July 26, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-cant-give-a-veto-power-to-the-opposition-israeli-minister-tells-cnn/ Email Print Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs and former ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer explains why the reasonableness bill passed in the Knesset on Monday was the “least controversial issue” of the planned judicial reforms. Regarding doomsday predictions by those opposed to the legislation, “many of the fears they have are not going to happen.” My interview today on CNN about the judicial reform הראיון שקיימתי מוקדם יותר היום לרשת CNN בנושא הרפורמה המשפטית>>> pic.twitter.com/OkHKzE6C7C — Ron Dermer – רון דרמר (@AmbDermer) July 25, 2023 Benjamin NetanyahuJudicial reformRon Dermer