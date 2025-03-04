WATCH: Netanyahu greets special needs children visiting from the US on the way to Knesset speech March 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-greets-special-needs-children-visiting-from-the-us-on-the-way-to-knesset-speech/ Email Print Prime Minister Netanyahu made these children’s day by stopping to shake each of their hands and posing for a picture with the heroic group, which erupted into supportive ‘Bibi’ chants.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-03-at-21.19.19_f29b1376.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahuchildrenKnesset