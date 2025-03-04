Search

WATCH: Netanyahu greets special needs children visiting from the US on the way to Knesset speech

Prime Minister Netanyahu made these children’s day by stopping to shake each of their hands and posing for a picture with the heroic group, which erupted into supportive ‘Bibi’ chants.

