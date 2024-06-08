WATCH: Netanyahu meets with rescued hostages June 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-meets-with-rescued-hostages/ Email Print Israeli president Isaac Herzog called Noa Argamani and expressed his happiness at her safe return, while the premier met with the four hostages and their families. Bibi met with the 4 rescued hostages and it turns out that it was the birthday today of Noa Argamani's fatherWhat a present to get!!! pic.twitter.com/iLux7muGfL— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) June 8, 2024 Noa speaking with Israeli President Herzog after being rescued https://t.co/BOziRRkBkx pic.twitter.com/uqbU7quwu9 — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) June 8, 2024 Today, Israel carried out a remarkable rescue operation, freeing four hostages held by Hamas.We're committed to getting the release of all the hostages, and we expect Hamas to release them all — but if they don't, we'll do whatever it takes to get them all back home.Hamas is… pic.twitter.com/vxqxqBt0fz— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 8, 2024Read Netanyahu rejects US concerns, vows to continue Gaza war until Israel achieves victory Benjamin NetanyahuhostagesIsraeli President Isaac Herzog