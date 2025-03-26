WATCH: Netanyahu – ‘The Israeli democracy is not in danger, the Deep State is’ March 26, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-the-democracy-is-not-in-danger-the-deep-state-is/ Email Print Prime Minister Netanyahu blasted the radical opposition for fearmongering and calling for civil war, accusing the Deep State of feeling threatened and desperately trying to hold onto power.WATCHNetanyahu: “Israeli democracy is not in danger. The Israeli Deep State is in Danger.” pic.twitter.com/b76oviWXxc— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2025 Benjamin NetanyahuDeep StateKnesset