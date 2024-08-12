WATCH: New angle of the antisemitic stabbing near Chabad HQ in Brooklyn

A 22-year-old man yelling ‘Free Palestine’ stabbed a Jewish male walking with friends at 2:00 am in Crown Heights, causing moderate injuries to one, who thankfully is recovering well.

Levi Neustadt in documentation on Twitter: Additional documentation from security cameras of one of the stores in Crown Heights, which recorded another angle to the stabbing attack that happened on Saturday night in the Chabad neighborhood. #LeviNeustadt @X #securitycameras… pic.twitter.com/hs1SM1bRsK — The Jewish Voice (@TJVNEWS) August 11, 2024