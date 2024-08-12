Search

WATCH: New angle of the antisemitic stabbing near Chabad HQ in Brooklyn

A 22-year-old man yelling ‘Free Palestine’ stabbed a Jewish male walking with friends at 2:00 am in Crown Heights, causing moderate injuries to one, who thankfully is recovering well.

