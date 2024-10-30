WATCH: New footage from deadly truck ramming shows terrorist striking police officer with stick October 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-footage-from-deadly-truck-ramming-shows-terrorist-striking-police-officer-with-stick/ Email Print A bus loading passengers at a stop was struck, leaving one person dead and over 35 others injured with a range of injuries.⚡️Hebrew media: Footage shows moments before Rami Nator executed a truck-ramming attack against a bus full of settler soldiers, resulting in approximately 50 casualties near “Giliot,” north of “Tel Aviv,” two days ago. pic.twitter.com/K5RyfgiOBd— Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) October 29, 2024 Car-rammingGalilotTerrorism